Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 412,207 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 412,207 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers makes up 2.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.50% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $82,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

