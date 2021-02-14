Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,357,400 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & accounts for about 1.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Carnival Co. & worth $56,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 174.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,801 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

