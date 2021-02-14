Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,341 shares of company stock worth $8,506,114. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $150.97 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.