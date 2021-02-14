Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 715,300 shares during the period. Gentex makes up about 1.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.66% of Gentex worth $54,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Gentex by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,226 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,981,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90,852 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 557,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 995,983 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

