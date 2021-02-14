Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $67.01 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,700 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $67,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,157,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,607,000 after acquiring an additional 99,132 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,858,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,982,000 after acquiring an additional 82,132 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after acquiring an additional 328,145 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after acquiring an additional 383,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.72 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.