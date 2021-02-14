Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 141.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner makes up approximately 2.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of BorgWarner worth $91,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA opened at $41.99 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

