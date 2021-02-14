Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 115.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,760,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012,600 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 2.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Schlumberger worth $82,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

