Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 152,699 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,699 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Donaldson worth $28,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $23,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Donaldson by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Donaldson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

