Squorum (SQR) Price Up 28.3% Over Last Week

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded 61% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Squorum has a market cap of $39,849.84 and approximately $10.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Squorum coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Squorum has traded up 28.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00323460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.46 or 0.02977428 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Squorum

Squorum uses the hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Squorum’s official website is squorum.net . Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain

