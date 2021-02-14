SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 785,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,096. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

