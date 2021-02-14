SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $165,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

