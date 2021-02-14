ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 5,018 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.20 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

