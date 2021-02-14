St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005.63 ($13.14).

STJ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

STJ opened at GBX 1,225 ($16.00) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,171.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,040.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.97. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,227 ($16.03).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

