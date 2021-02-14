St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 422 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $240.37 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.77. The company has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.