St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.7% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,064 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

