St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

