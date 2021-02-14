St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,690 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.6% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.