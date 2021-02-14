St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

