St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.6% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 320,208 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $227.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.