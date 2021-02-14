St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 433 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $248.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

