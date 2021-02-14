StableUSD Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.17 or 0.00966624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051170 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.09 or 0.05156445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000183 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

