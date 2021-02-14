StableUSD Reaches Market Cap of $522,166.10 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00065754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.88 or 0.00920149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048740 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.37 or 0.04935356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00017052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000170 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.