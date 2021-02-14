Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Short Interest Up 58.7% in January

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the January 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of SAGKF stock remained flat at $$1.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

SAGKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

