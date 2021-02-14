Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $987.83 and $16.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 59.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001383 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001461 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

