Starbase (STAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,228.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Starbase has a market cap of $203,370.12 and $1,228.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00068409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.16 or 0.00985221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00052806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.86 or 0.05314460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

