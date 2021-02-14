Starbase (STAR) Trading Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $191,119.84 and $30.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00064819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.60 or 0.00921672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00050058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.41 or 0.04976127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00024081 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.