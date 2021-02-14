Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Reduced by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,834 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.30 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

