STASIS EURO Reaches Market Cap of $58.91 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $58.91 million and $216,006.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.00931731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049998 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.21 or 0.05103780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00024728 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000185 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

