State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 11,400 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Wix.com worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,076.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,479.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 34,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $292.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.95.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

