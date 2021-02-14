State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $6,366,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $262.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $271.74. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

