State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $3,963,952.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $11,733,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,704,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,537,549.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,742,139 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $197.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $202.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.