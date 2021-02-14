State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

NYSE CAH opened at $51.86 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.