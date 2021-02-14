State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Waters worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Waters by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,453,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,130,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $283.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.83. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

