State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after buying an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after buying an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after buying an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,803,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $150.57 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

