State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 34,939 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 259,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

