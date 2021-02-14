State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 31.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $57,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

