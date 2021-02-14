State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Zendesk worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,862,037. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $157.20 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.