State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Generac worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Generac by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.46.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $326.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $330.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

