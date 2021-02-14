State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.14 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $685,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

