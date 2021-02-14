State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Catalent worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,624 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.07. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $125.63. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

