State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after buying an additional 631,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,089 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,848,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after acquiring an additional 356,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $159.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

