State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

ONEOK stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

