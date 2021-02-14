State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.63 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,214 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.59 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

