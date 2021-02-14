State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.84 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

PODD opened at $289.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 658.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $298.43.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

