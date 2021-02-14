State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.92 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.18.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $474.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $475.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.63 and its 200-day moving average is $392.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

