State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.94 Million Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.25% of The Howard Hughes worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NYSE:HHC opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $129.74.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

