State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.30% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 364,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

NYSE:HPP opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

