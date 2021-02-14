State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of CarMax worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in CarMax by 10.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CarMax by 10.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX opened at $125.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

