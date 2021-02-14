State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.55 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of NovoCure worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $189.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 998.21 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $194.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

