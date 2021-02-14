State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.61 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 44,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 90,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 276,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SMIN opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

